TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri demonstrates how to make Domestic Parmesan Frico–Style Chips with Warm, Spicy Crab Dip recipe.

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese Cooking spray

16 oz Deli Parmesan cheese

4 oz sharp cheddar cheese

1 shallot

3 tablespoons fresh chives, divided

1 lemon, for juice

8 oz lump crabmeat

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon seafood seasoning

1/3 cup hot pepper sauce

Steps:

Set cream cheese out to soften. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lay a silicone mat on a baking sheet. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with spray. Grate Parmesan (about 3 cups). Shred cheddar (1 cup). Chop the shallot finely. Slice chives thinly. Juice lemon (1 tablespoon). Arrange Parmesan in 1/4 cup mounds on a silicone mat, then flatten each mound into a 2-inch disk. Bake 5–9 minutes, until cheese has melted, bubbly, and golden. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Carefully remove with a spatula and let fully cool on a wire baking rack. Reduce oven to 350°F. Drain crabmeat and pick over for shells. Add to a large bowl: cream cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire, and seasoning. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and blended. Stir in cheddar, hot sauce, shallots, and 2 tablespoons chives until combined; then gently stir (fold) in crab meat. Spread the mixture evenly in the baking dish. Bake 15–20 minutes until hot. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of chives before serving with parmesan frico chips.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.