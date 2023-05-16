Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 16

More of the Summer-like showers today. Some places get them, some don’t.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More of the Summer-like showers today. Some places get them, some don’t.

Highs can get back over 90 where the showers miss or take too long to get to. And the humidity isn’t quitting yet, either.

Wednesday looks just like Tuesday, with maybe even better coverage of showers/storms.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Pedestrian died from injuries in crash on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces his future with the D.O.E.
Leon County Superintendent announces his future with the Department of Education
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman from Jennings dies after car flips in Hamilton County, man hospitalized
Andrew Gillum entering court
Federal prosecutors move to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

Latest News

More of the Summer-like showers today. Some places get them, some don’t.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 16
The pattern of rainy afternoons continues into the middle of the week.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15
The pattern of rainy afternoons continues into the middle of the week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15
More humid and more showers/storms today - mainly in the afternoon/evening hours.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15