Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More of the Summer-like showers today. Some places get them, some don’t.

Highs can get back over 90 where the showers miss or take too long to get to. And the humidity isn’t quitting yet, either.

Wednesday looks just like Tuesday, with maybe even better coverage of showers/storms.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.