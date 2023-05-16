Something Good - Golden Books art at Gadsden Arts Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Maybe you remember reading Little Golden Books as a kid.

Or maybe you’ve passed them on to your kids or grandkids.

Starting this Friday, art from 80 years of Golden Books will be on display at the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum in Quincy.

That exhibit will run until July 15.

