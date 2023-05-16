Students are speaking out after DeSantis signs into law ban on state funds for DEI programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Student activists are speaking out after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill defunding diversity, equity and inclusion programs at all state universities.

The law, Senate Bill 266, is a version of the House Bill 999, which received criticism and drew protests as it progressed through the legislature. A bill must pass both lawmaking chambers before heading to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

The bill bans state colleges and universities from spending taxpayer money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs and lessons on systemic racism, sexism and oppression in gender education classes.

FSU Students for a Democratic Society said they believe the law will negatively impact students at colleges and universities throughout the state.

“Nobody knows what this bill is going to actually look like and how it will practice because its six pages uses incredibly sweeping vocabulary, so it’s really going to be up to the day-to-day enforces of this law to determine what that means for us,” said FSU students for a Democratic Society Vice President Alex Carson.

Autoplay Caption

Alex Carson, the group’s vice president, told WCTV that students majoring in black history studies, feminine studies and gender studies are worried they are going to lose their majors because they’ll be stripped of their content.

Carson said the direction in which the education system is going is something that makes him nervous.

“It’s scary as a student because when we are taught a fake history and fake understanding of who we are and what this country is about then we aren’t really learning anything,” Carson said. “We are actually doing a huge disservice to ourselves, our children, our siblings and to everyone around us.”

When DeSantis signed the bill, he said DEI programs “distract from the core mission” and he wanted to return the “focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be.”

Carson said that the organization is going to push FSU President Richard McCullough, the Board of Trustees and administrators to go to bat for the students and their education on FSU’s campus.

The bill goes into effect July 1.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.