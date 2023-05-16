What’s Brewing - FSU College of Music presents “Music Fest”

What's Brewing - FSU College of Music presents "Music Fest"
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University College of Music is hosting a night of music featuring high school students from across our area.

It takes place Tuesday, May 23 at the Rudy Diamond Concert Hall, the college is presenting a music fest featuring the FAMU youth orchestras and dance company and other very talented groups.

The night kicks off with a prelude at 6:50 p.m. featuring the Cairo High School chorus.

For tickets, go to this website.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Pedestrian died from injuries in crash on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces his future with the D.O.E.
Leon County Superintendent announces his future with the Department of Education
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman from Jennings dies after car flips in Hamilton County, man hospitalized
Andrew Gillum entering court
Federal prosecutors move to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

Latest News

What's Brewing - FSU College of Music presents "Music Fest"
What's Brewing - FSU College of Music presents "Music Fest"
Something Good - Golden Books collection display at Gadsden Arts Center
Something Good - Golden Books art at Gadsden Arts Center
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Two Sunday shootings in north Tallahassee leave teenager and two adults injured
The pattern of rainy afternoons continues into the middle of the week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15