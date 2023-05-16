What’s Brewing - FSU College of Music presents “Music Fest”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University College of Music is hosting a night of music featuring high school students from across our area.

It takes place Tuesday, May 23 at the Rudy Diamond Concert Hall, the college is presenting a music fest featuring the FAMU youth orchestras and dance company and other very talented groups.

The night kicks off with a prelude at 6:50 p.m. featuring the Cairo High School chorus.

For tickets, go to this website.

