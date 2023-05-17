Bald eagle crashes through living room window

A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington state. (KING)
By KING Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (KING) - A bald eagle crashed through a living room window just south of Seattle, giving the homeowners quite the fright.

“We hear this boom, crash and it sounds like somebody,” Steve Hiatt said.

“It sounded like someone was throwing silverware around down here, downstairs,” his wife, Jess Hiatt added.

Steve and Jess Hiatt ran downstairs Tuesday morning thinking someone had broken into their home.

“We come around the bend here, and we see this giant wing coming out from behind the chair,” Jess Hiatt said.

But the intruder was not what they expected.

“And then the eagle pops up, and you can see its white head,” Steve Hiatt said.

A bald eagle had blown right through their living room window, spraying glass everywhere.

They ran back upstairs and called the authorities.

“I mean, who wants to deal with talons? Right? Didn’t sound like a good time,” Steve Hiatt said.

A few minutes later, they heard more crashing and then watched as the bald eagle flew right back outside over the lake.

They’re a common sight here and hold special meaning for the Hiatts.

“We’re eagle people,” Steve Hiatt said.

They each got a tattoo of an eagle after getting married here last summer.

“So, you know, was this a divine sign of some sort? I’d like to look at it as yes,” Jess Hiatt said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Two Sunday shootings in north Tallahassee leave teenager and two adults injured
Andrew Gillum entering court
UPDATE: Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman from Jennings dies after car flips in Hamilton County, man hospitalized
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet

Latest News

Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have seen a promising turnaround in their student reading...
Reading scores soar for kids in Deep South
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say