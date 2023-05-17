‘He brought a lot of joy’: Family mourns one-year-old struck, killed by car

Family and friends will hold a memorial Saturday at Woodville Park in the boy’s honor
Family and loved ones are mourning Roddrick Webb, who died Saturday after being struck by a...
By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The god-sister of the one-year-old boy killed in a crash at the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Estates said she returned Saturday evening to panic and a swarm of Tallahassee Police cars in front of her home.

“He was playing on the sidewalk on the scooter and the truck was parked in the driveway,” said LaQuaysha Franklin. “He didn’t look, and when he pulled off he hit and ran him over.”

Roddrick Webb was on his scooter behind the truck of his godfather’s brother-in-law around 6:30 that evening, his mother said, when the man put the vehicle in reverse and backed over Webb on the sidewalk in front of their home.

“I grabbed the other kids and went straight to the hospital where he was at,” Franklin said.

The boy was run over by the rear and front wheel of the vehicle and taken to the Apalachee Center by the man who ran him over. The one-year-old died from his injuries there.

“He was so small, but he had a lot of joy in him,” Franklin said. “He was silly, you knew you were going to get a laugh from him. I was basically like his sister.”

Franklin said doctors were able to determine that none of Webb’s bones were broken, and he had died from the impact.

Franklin said Webb had been staying with his godparents and was enjoying a day outside with friends before he was struck by the truck.

“For his short life he brought a lot of joy and touched a lot of hearts,” Frankin said.

Tuesday night, family and young friends of Webb gathered for a candle-lighting ceremony in front of a memorial strewn with balloons and flowers by the driveway where he was hit and killed, Franklin said.

“He was sneaky, goofy. He was a joy,” Franklin said.

TPD said the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Franklin said family and friends will hold a memorial Saturday at Woodville Park in Webb’s honor, and his funeral is set for Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

