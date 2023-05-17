One person is dead after a car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash on I-10 Wednesday afternoon that left one person dead and a major roadblock.

The crash happened near Mile Maker 186 around 3:20 p.m.

Troopers say it involved a sedan and an SUV.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, but it is unclear which vehicle they were in. FHP also did not provide any information about the deceased person including their age and gender.

The road is completely blocked on I-10 westbound near Mile Maker 186. Traffic is being diverted to Mile Marker 192, FHP said.

Another crash occurred about 300ft away in connection to the fatal crash, but no injuries were reported.

This crash is under investigation. Eyewitness News will update you as soon as more information is released.

