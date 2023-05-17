Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -More showers, more storms, more of the same today.

Temperatures will try to get to 90, but the sooner the clouds cook-up and the showers start, that should keep the temperatures in the 80s.

Still showers in the mix Thursday afternoon too.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.