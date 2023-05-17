Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 17

More showers, more storms, more of the same today.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -More showers, more storms, more of the same today.

Temperatures will try to get to 90, but the sooner the clouds cook-up and the showers start, that should keep the temperatures in the 80s.

Still showers in the mix Thursday afternoon too.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Two Sunday shootings in north Tallahassee leave teenager and two adults injured
Andrew Gillum entering court
UPDATE: Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman from Jennings dies after car flips in Hamilton County, man hospitalized
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet

Latest News

More showers, more storms, more of the same today.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 17
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 16
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 16
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 16
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 16
More of the Summer-like showers today. Some places get them, some don’t.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 16