Something Good - Getting a second Chance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meet Chance.

This Catahoula leopard mix got his second chance right here on WCTV.

He was featured on our weekend good morning show in August and adopted the same day.

This weekend, his foster mom Alex Gerry with Cauzican Rescue went to visit him and is happy to report Chance has the run of the home and some big, beautiful acreage.

His new mom Linda told us, “Not only the dog has found a family, but so have I.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.