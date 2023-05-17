Something Good - Getting a second Chance

Something Good - Getting a second Chance
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meet Chance.

This Catahoula leopard mix got his second chance right here on WCTV.

He was featured on our weekend good morning show in August and adopted the same day.

This weekend, his foster mom Alex Gerry with Cauzican Rescue went to visit him and is happy to report Chance has the run of the home and some big, beautiful acreage.

His new mom Linda told us, “Not only the dog has found a family, but so have I.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Pedestrian died from injuries in crash on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces his future with the D.O.E.
Leon County Superintendent announces his future with the Department of Education
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman from Jennings dies after car flips in Hamilton County, man hospitalized
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Two Sunday shootings in north Tallahassee leave teenager and two adults injured

Latest News

Something Good - Getting a second Chance
Something Good - Getting a second Chance
Students chant and shout outside of the Westcott building on the Florida State University...
Students are speaking out after DeSantis signs into law ban on state funds for DEI programs
Andrew Gillum entering court
UPDATE: Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks
College organization reacts to signing of DEI bill
College organization reacts to signing of DEI bill