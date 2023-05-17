Something Good - Pasco Co. Sheriff’s Office helps rescue a dolphin

Something Good - Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office helps rescue a dolphin
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This video out of Hudson, Fla. shows the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office helping rescue a dolphin in distress.

An off-duty deputy saw the dolphin swimming in circles. It was having a hard time breaking the surface of the water.

Ultimately, the young dolphin was transferred to the care of the team at SeaWorld Rescue. While the male dolphin is still in critical condition, he is showing signs of improvement and now swimming on his own.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Two Sunday shootings in north Tallahassee leave teenager and two adults injured
Jennifer Futch stands on the porch of her mobile home in Lake Bradford Estates on May 8, 2023....
‘Unlivable,’ ‘Unaffordable,’ ‘Unsanitary’: Renters at Lake Bradford Estates raise concerns
33-year-old Marquis Devon McCloud is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child...
Suspect faces additional charges in murder of pregnant Jackson County woman
Andrew Gillum entering court
UPDATE: Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

Latest News

Something Good - Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office helps rescue a dolphin
Something Good - Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office helps rescue a dolphin
Family and loved ones are mourning Roddrick Webb, who died Saturday after being struck by a...
‘He brought a lot of joy’: Family mourns one-year-old struck, killed by car
John G Riley Elementary School
Student at Riley Elementary found with BB gun
Family and loved ones are mourning Roddrick Webb, who died Saturday after being struck by a...
New details in fatal crash involving one-year-old