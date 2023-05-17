Something Good - Pasco Co. Sheriff’s Office helps rescue a dolphin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This video out of Hudson, Fla. shows the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office helping rescue a dolphin in distress.

An off-duty deputy saw the dolphin swimming in circles. It was having a hard time breaking the surface of the water.

Ultimately, the young dolphin was transferred to the care of the team at SeaWorld Rescue. While the male dolphin is still in critical condition, he is showing signs of improvement and now swimming on his own.

