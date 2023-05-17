Student at Riley Elementary found with BB gun

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A student at John G. Riley Elementary School was found with a BB gun Wednesday afternoon, according to TPD.

The Tallahassee Police Department said there was no threat to the school, and officers responding to the incident just after 3:15 p.m. made no arrests. Officers with TPD talked to the student about safety, said Heather Merritt, a spokesperson for TPD.

Teaching hours ended at 2:50 p.m., according to the school website, but “supervision hours” last until 3:15 p.m. It is unclear exactly when the BB gun was located or how many students were on campus.

Leon County Schools spokesperson Chris Petley confirmed a BB gun was found at the school. He did not immediately respond to questions from WCTV regarding how the BB gun was found or if the student in possession will face any disciplinary action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

