Suspect faces additional charges in murder of pregnant Jackson County woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WCTV) - The man accused of killing pregnant 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley is now facing additional charges across state lines.

Gilley’s body was found decomposing in Headline, Alamaba just last week.

Gilley was born and raised in Tallahassee but had been living in Marianna for the last year and a half. Her family described her as a gift from God.

Marquis Devon McCloud, 33, is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child Gilley was carrying.

McCloud was already charged with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza believed Gilley was shot multiple times. In a candid moment during this Wednesday’s news conference, he said he’d like to see prosecutors seek the highest punishment possible.

“If I’m asked, I want to pursue the death sentence, I do. This was a horrible crime committed,” said HCSO Sheriff Donald Valenza.

Valenza said a lot of evidence has been collected in the case so far, including her cellphone.

“I don’t think she threw the cell phone out. There has been evidence collected along that road, as well as other locations in Henry County, Headland Avenue and I’m sure Jackson County may have some,” Valenza said.

Valenza said McCloud still isn’t being cooperative during interrogations. HCSO said they are still conducting interviews and following up on leads.

“We’re still following up on some information to see if there’s some evidence we might locate, some interviews we may need to conduct for a second time to get some more information,” Valenza said.

McCloud is being held without bond in Houston County.

His charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.