I-10 in Madison County cleared after tree fell on roadway

Madison County firefighters responded to the scene
Tree blocks I-10 near mile marker 246.
Tree blocks I-10 near mile marker 246.(Florida 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tree fell Wednesday afternoon onto I-10 in Madison County near mile marker 246.

Branches blocked all eastbound lanes on the roadway, but Madison County firefighters arrived on the scene at about 2:30 to clear the debris, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement directed traffic to pass on the shoulder while firefighters took chainsaws to the tree.

No one was injured or hit when the tree fell, according to Jefferson-Shaw.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jacob Murphey contributed to this report.

