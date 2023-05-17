I-10 in Madison County cleared after tree fell on roadway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tree fell Wednesday afternoon onto I-10 in Madison County near mile marker 246.

Branches blocked all eastbound lanes on the roadway, but Madison County firefighters arrived on the scene at about 2:30 to clear the debris, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement directed traffic to pass on the shoulder while firefighters took chainsaws to the tree.

No one was injured or hit when the tree fell, according to Jefferson-Shaw.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jacob Murphey contributed to this report.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.