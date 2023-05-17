What’s Brewing - 13th Havana Reggae Fest

What's Brewing - 13th Havana Reggae Fest.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 13th annual Havana Reggae Fest is this Saturday, May 20th.

It kicks off at noon and runs until 9 p.m. at the 5F Farm Event Center off Salem Road in Havana.

Tickets are on sale now for a discounted price at this website.

