CBS News: Gov. DeSantis to announce presidential run

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, right, reacts to audience members during a...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, right, reacts to audience members during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/CBS NEWS) - Late Wednesday night, CBS News reported that sources close to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will be announcing his 2024 presidential campaign sometime next week.

CBS said DeSantis will be filing with the Federal Election Commission around the same time he is supposed to meet with some of his “most generous longtime donors” in Miami for a gathering.

Previous reporting on Monday, May 15 said that his “political operation moved out of the state GOP headquarters to a new office in Tallahassee.” This move “triggered a federal campaign law requiring DeSantis to register as a candidate and designate a principal campaign committee within 15 days” because the move cost more than $5,000.

According to the latest polling numbers provided by RealClear Politics, DeSantis is second in the GOP field behind former president Donald Trump by nearly 36 points.

WCTV GOP Presidential Polling
WCTV GOP Presidential Polling(RealClear Politics)

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV and CBS News as we continue to learn more information.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal I-10 car crash in Gadsden County near MM186.
One person is dead after a car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
33-year-old Marquis Devon McCloud is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child...
Suspect faces additional charges in murder of pregnant Jackson County woman
Family and loved ones are mourning Roddrick Webb, who died Saturday after being struck by a...
‘He brought a lot of joy’: Family mourns one-year-old struck, killed by car
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
Jennifer Futch stands on the porch of her mobile home in Lake Bradford Estates on May 8, 2023....
‘Unlivable,’ ‘Unaffordable,’ ‘Unsanitary’: Renters at Lake Bradford Estates raise concerns

Latest News

New details in fatal crash involving one-year-old
New details in fatal crash involving one-year-old
Lowndes Baseball lines up before Game 2 of the 7A State Championship series versus Parkview.
Vikings Crowned: Lowndes sweeps Parkview for 7A baseball title
Something Good - Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office helps rescue a dolphin
Something Good - Pasco Co. Sheriff’s Office helps rescue a dolphin
Family and loved ones are mourning Roddrick Webb, who died Saturday after being struck by a...
‘He brought a lot of joy’: Family mourns one-year-old struck, killed by car