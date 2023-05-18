CBS News: Gov. DeSantis to announce presidential run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/CBS NEWS) - Late Wednesday night, CBS News reported that sources close to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will be announcing his 2024 presidential campaign sometime next week.

CBS said DeSantis will be filing with the Federal Election Commission around the same time he is supposed to meet with some of his “most generous longtime donors” in Miami for a gathering.

Previous reporting on Monday, May 15 said that his “political operation moved out of the state GOP headquarters to a new office in Tallahassee.” This move “triggered a federal campaign law requiring DeSantis to register as a candidate and designate a principal campaign committee within 15 days” because the move cost more than $5,000.

According to the latest polling numbers provided by RealClear Politics, DeSantis is second in the GOP field behind former president Donald Trump by nearly 36 points.

WCTV GOP Presidential Polling (RealClear Politics)

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV and CBS News as we continue to learn more information.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.