Vikings Crowned: Lowndes sweeps Parkview for 7A baseball title

By Ryan Kelly
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - For the first time in 23 seasons Titletown has a baseball Title as the Lowndes Vikings jump on Parkview early and never look back to take game two of the GHSA 7A State Championship series and sweep the Panthers 2-0.

The early start came courtesy a barrage of hits in the first inning as Cooper Melvin, Noah Thigpen and Carson Page knocked in a combined four runs to give LHS an early 4-0 lead.

Parkview would get one back in the bottom of the frame and continue to threaten until the Vikings turned a crucial 6-4-3 double play to limit the damage 4-1.

From there the tarp came out on Truist Park for a 2:30 rain delay but it did nothing to slow down Lowndes who came out of the break and hung another run as Melvin hit his third RBI of the day with two on to pad the Viking lead 5-1.

The Panthers would tack on one more run in the bottom of the second and the 5-2 score would stick until the end, giving Lowndes the sweep after a thrilling walk-off victory in game one.

The Crimson and White claims its first title under Head Coach Ryan Page and first since claiming the 5A title in 2000.

