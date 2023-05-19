Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 19

Rain chances on the low side for Friday but increase towards the end of the weekend.
By Josh Green
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s and warming up into the upper 80s this afternoon. Today will feature partly sunny skies with the chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. Rain coverage only around 30% today thanks to some slightly drier air in place.

Partly cloudy for tonight with the chance for an isolated shower. Lows will reach the upper 60s.

This weekend will be warm with highs near 90. We will see the chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday, with rain coverage at 40% and 50% respectively.

Slightly higher rain chances to start the work week next week on Monday and Tuesday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal I-10 car crash in Gadsden County near MM186.
One person is dead after a car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Family and loved ones are mourning Roddrick Webb, who died Saturday after being struck by a...
‘He brought a lot of joy’: Family mourns one-year-old struck, killed by car
John G Riley Elementary School
Student at Riley Elementary found with BB gun
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
33-year-old Marquis Devon McCloud is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child...
Suspect faces additional charges in murder of pregnant Jackson County woman

Latest News

Rain chances on the low side for Friday but increase towards the end of the weekend.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 19
Slightly lower rain chances heading into the weekend.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 18
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 18
More chances for afternoon showers and storms today.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 18