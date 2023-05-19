Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s and warming up into the upper 80s this afternoon. Today will feature partly sunny skies with the chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. Rain coverage only around 30% today thanks to some slightly drier air in place.

Partly cloudy for tonight with the chance for an isolated shower. Lows will reach the upper 60s.

This weekend will be warm with highs near 90. We will see the chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday, with rain coverage at 40% and 50% respectively.

Slightly higher rain chances to start the work week next week on Monday and Tuesday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

