Loved ones place roses for 15 fallen officers during annual law enforcement memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Families, loved ones, elected officials, fellow officers and more gathered at the Tallahassee Police Department headquarters Thursday to honor fallen law enforcement officers in the Capital City for National Police Week.

One by one, family members and colleagues of the 15 men and women commemorated during the ceremony laid roses on a plaque in the middle of the TPD walkway as “Taps” played.

“We talk all the time, especially on days like today and services like today about the phrase all gave some, but some gave all. Today is to remember those who did that, who gave all serving this community.”

The ceremony was held nearly two weeks before the one-year anniversary of the on-duty death of Officer Christopher Fariello, whose family was in attendance at the ceremony.

TPD also honored the late Lieutenant Adam Miller, who died in November from a medical complication.

Revell said such a ceremony speaks to the willingness of those who serve to put themselves in harm’s way for the good of the community.

“These men and women are resilient, and they just understand that call and that’s truly what this profession is,” Revell said. “It’s a call and they understand that, and they answer that call each and every day.”

Representatives from 40 different agencies locally and at the state and federal levels were in attendance alongside the families of the fallen officers.

“When I think about those that have lost their lives in the line of duty, they did it without hesitation,” Revell said. “There was no hesitation to go to that call, there was no hesitation to go after the guy who was holding two women captive, there was no hesitation to pursue the vehicle of the gentleman who had just shot his family.”

Revell said service is “built-in” to every officer who serves the people of Tallahassee.

“Most days that’s just normal service,” Revell said. “But there’s always that potential that that call could be that call where the ultimate act of sacrifice is called for, and that’s what we honor today.”

Revel said the badge of an officer stands for “dignity, loyalty, respect and professionalism” and bestows a responsibility to create relationships within the community in the name of safety.

“Today we remember those who did that,” Revell said.

