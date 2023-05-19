North Florida Stand Down fair supports homeless and at-risk veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of veterans made their way to the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center Friday for the North Florida Stand Down fair, an event aiming to help connect homeless and at-risk veterans with the services they need.

Many veterans in attendance, like disabled Air Force veteran Lowell Hill, were able to take advantage of the many services set up in the arena, including getting help obtaining Veterans Affairs benefits.

“I’m still fighting for cases that I already have in,” Hill said. “There’s disputes over compensation for my disability, they’re going to deny you the first time you put in for a claim, most of the time, but you have to be persistent.”

Hill said the assistance is much appreciated and gives his fellow veterans peace of mind.

“If they’re willing to come this far, they can get the help that they need,” Hill said.

Program coordinator Bill Eichhoefer said North Florida Stand Down was put together 10 years ago in an effort to combat the homeless veteran population in the Big Bend.

“When we began here there were around 450 homeless veterans just in [the Big Bend] area,” Eichhoefer said. “Through the combined efforts of all the people here, we’ve been able to bring that number down to about 130 to 150, which is a great decrease.”

Eichhoefer said the organization is able to help veterans, homeless or otherwise, obtain their needed services from the VA. It also provides on-site medical, dental and vision services which he said can be difficult to obtain coverage for.

“If you’re a vet and you need our help, you determine what your risk is and you come down here,” Eichhoefer said.

Several local organizations were in attendance as well, including the Big Bend Homeless Coalition and the Tallahassee Urban League to assist veterans with housing.

Tallahassee Community College and Career Source also had their own booths set up to provide the veterans with information about job training programs “if they’re looking to get a job, or get a better job,” Eichhoefer said.

“We have haircuts, for those homeless, we have showers, we have clothes closets brought by the homeless coalition,” Eichhoefer said. “Many of the homeless vets tell us that when they’re looking for a job they don’t have clothes they need for a business interview, or haven’t had a haircut in a long time, those services are here for them.”

North Florida Stand Down also rolled out vendors to help with mental and emotional health issues for the veterans in attendance, including Florida Capital Hospital and the Apalachee Center.

“Those are all confidential and they’ll keep following up with them,” Eichhoefer said.

The event also featured a booth for vets to sign up for a Florida driver’s license, as well as booths for North Florida Legal Services.

“If you have minor legal issues, we have the North Florida Legal Services and the Levy Law Firm here to help get you through your legal battles, and they will go to court with you,” Eichhoefer said.

North Florida Stand Down will be holding the same event Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Services will also be extended to the spouses of veterans and gold star mothers from noon to 3 p.m.

Star Metro is also providing veterans free rides to the Al Lawson Center for the events. Eichhoefer said you just need to identify yourself as a veteran, gold star mother or spouse and the ride will be free.

Eichhoefer said providing the services to those who have served the country “isn’t a handout.”

“A lot of people do things for a lot of different reasons,” Eichhoefer said. “Sometimes people just need a hand up, this isn’t a hand out, because you have to do the work and go to these programs, but the vendors and people working with these veterans are here because they care.”

