Something Good - Valdosta students meet Paw Patrol’s Chase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Elementary school students in Valdosta got a chance to meet Chase from the Paw Patrol.

The pup’s visits are part of National Police Week

He threw pizza parties at several schools and students submitted artwork for Chase to judge.

Chase had some tough decisions to make.

Congratulations to the art contest winners: Kaylee, Lyfe, and Kashia!!

