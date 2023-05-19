Tallahassee community leaders denounce newly-passed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local pastors and community leaders gathered at the Florida Capitol Thursday to denounce newly-passed legislation.

The group brought up bills they say target the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the six-week abortion ban, and what they call attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Local reverend R.B. Holmes penned a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking to meet with him. He and other local leaders say they’re worried about the direction Florida is headed in. Holmes was joined by several public figures, including City Commissioners Dianne Williams-Cox and Curtis Richardson, NAACP president Mutaqee Akbar and Quincy Reverend Joe Parramore.

Parramore said he takes issue with DeSantis and state lawmakers citing religion as their motivation for passing certain laws. He said the bill passed earlier this week defunding DEI programs is particularly concerning to him.

“One thing that this governor and his minions will never, ever do, is erase those that I stand here with,” Parramore said. “He will never erase me. He will never erase our history.”

Local leaders also questioned why the governor has stopped nominating people for the Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame. Plaques of civil rights leaders are typically placed on a wall on the first floor of the Capitol each year. But since 2019, no new plaques have been added.

WCTV reached out to the group that oversees the Civil Rights Hall of Fame to find out why there have been no new inductees but did not receive a response.

