TPD investigating a homicide after shooting victim crashes vehicle

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting.

According to TPD, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the corner of Capital Circle Southeast and Midyette Road.

The victim, an adult male, had been shot and was trying to drive his vehicle when the crash happened. The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries sustained in the shooting, according to TPD.

The police department is working to figure out where the shooting took place.

This is an open and active investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we learn more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal I-10 car crash in Gadsden County near MM186.
One person is dead after a car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Family and loved ones are mourning Roddrick Webb, who died Saturday after being struck by a...
‘He brought a lot of joy’: Family mourns one-year-old struck, killed by car
John G Riley Elementary School
Student at Riley Elementary found with BB gun
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
33-year-old Marquis Devon McCloud is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child...
Suspect faces additional charges in murder of pregnant Jackson County woman

Latest News

Rain chances on the low side for Friday but increase towards the end of the weekend.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 19
A look into tenants' rights at Lake Bradford Estates
St. George Island State Park Number One
Dr. Beach Ranks St. George Island State Park Number One In The Nation
'All Clear' given after bomb threat at FAMU