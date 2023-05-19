TPD investigating a homicide after shooting victim crashes vehicle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting.

According to TPD, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the corner of Capital Circle Southeast and Midyette Road.

The victim, an adult male, had been shot and was trying to drive his vehicle when the crash happened. The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries sustained in the shooting, according to TPD.

The police department is working to figure out where the shooting took place.

This is an open and active investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we learn more.

