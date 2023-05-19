What’s Brewing - 20th of May Jubilee

What's Brewing - 20th of May Jubilee
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Happening this weekend in Madison County: The 20th of May Jubilee kicks off.

On Friday there’s a banquet, fashion show, and silent auction at 5806 NE Colin Kelly Highway.

And Saturday is the parade down MLK and the festival at Madison County Rec Center and Old Suwannee School.

