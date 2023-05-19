What’s Brewing - TMH Baby and Family Fair

What's Brewing - TMH Baby and Family Fair
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial is hosting its annual baby and family fair tomorrow.

It’s a free event with resources and activities focused on parenting including a chance to get car seats checked by a certified technician.

It starts at 10 Saturday morning and runs until 1 p.m. at the FSU Turnbull conference center on West Pensacola Street.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal I-10 car crash in Gadsden County near MM186.
One person is dead after a car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Family and loved ones are mourning Roddrick Webb, who died Saturday after being struck by a...
‘He brought a lot of joy’: Family mourns one-year-old struck, killed by car
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
John G Riley Elementary School
Student at Riley Elementary found with BB gun
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police make arrest in Thursday night shooting

Latest News

What's Brewing - TMH Baby and Family Fair
What's Brewing - TMH Baby and Family Fair
What's Brewing - 20th of May Jubilee
What's Brewing - 20th of May Jubilee
Exploring tenant rights at Lake Bradford Estates
Hundreds turn out for the North Florida Stand Down fair on Friday, May 19.
North Florida Stand Down fair supports homeless and at-risk veterans