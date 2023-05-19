What’s Brewing - TMH Baby and Family Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial is hosting its annual baby and family fair tomorrow.

It’s a free event with resources and activities focused on parenting including a chance to get car seats checked by a certified technician.

It starts at 10 Saturday morning and runs until 1 p.m. at the FSU Turnbull conference center on West Pensacola Street.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.