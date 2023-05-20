12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike

12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning, according to police.
12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning, according to police.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A 12-year-old boy was found dead Saturday morning, several hours after he was reported missing on his bike by the Tallahassee Police Department

TPD initially sent out a notice for 12-year-old Toby Wells just after midnight. The report said he was a runaway juvenile who had last been seen in the 3800 block of Broadmore Lane, in Northeast Tallahassee.

Around 2 p.m., police released an update that Wells’ body had been found. There was no threat to public safety, but no further details were given.

Earlier in the day Saturday, TPD reported a fatal accident involving a cyclist and a vehicle on East Tennessee Street, not far from Hillcrest Street.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected. WCTV has reached out to TPD to provide clarity.

