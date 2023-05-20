Caramel Cinnamon Biscuits recipe.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Rankins demonstrates how to make Caramel Cinnamon Biscuits.

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup chopped nuts

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 stick butter - melted

Cinnamon

Caramel Ice Cream toppings

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease the muffin pan. Stir brown sugar, and butter together, spoon into muffin pan. Top with chopped pecan, and set aside. Mix flour, baking powder and heavy whipping cream together until the dough is stiff. Flour the surface, add biscuit dough. Roll dough about 3 inches thick with a rolling pin. Sprinkle cinnamon over rolled-out dough. Roll up the dough, and use a pastry cutter or a sharp knife to cut it into rolls. Place rolls on top of brown sugar and nuts mixture Bake at 375 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Flip onto the cookie sheet. Drizzle with caramel sauce.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.