Cyclist killed in early morning crash on E. Tennessee Street

TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.
TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle early Saturday morning in Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

A department watch commander confirmed the incident happened along the 1000 Block of East Tennessee Street, near Hillcrest Street.

A tweet from TPD around 6:30 a.m Saturday morning indicated the accident occured near the 200 Block of E. Tennessee, but the watch commander said that was where officers were first dispatched.

About seven hours later, TPD tweeted that a bicyclist had died from an accident involving a vehicle.

Tennessee Street was closed from Hillcrest to Magnolia Drive in both directions for several hours.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

