FSU Softball throws combined no-hitter in mercy-rule victory over Marist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State softball (51-8) began the Tallahassee Regional with a 9-0 mercy-rule victory over Marist (29-28) on Friday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field. Michaela Edenfield, Kalei Harding, and Katie Dack each hit two-run homers. Mack Leonard (four innings) and Makenna Reid (one inning) combined for a five-inning no-hitter.

FSU: 9 runs / 10 hits / 0 errors

Marist: 0 runs / 0 hits / 1 error

The Seminoles’ offense was kept quiet through the first two frames but broke out with a crooked number in the third. Harding began a stretch of five straight FSU hits with a one-out single. Leonard followed with an RBI double, her 15th of the season, to plate the game’s first run.

After an infield single, Hallie Wacaser plated Leonard with an RBI single. Another run scored on an error on the play. Edenfield put the exclamation mark on the frame with a two-run blast over the right-field fence. It was Edenfield’s 11th homer of the season and 27th as a Seminole. FSU led 5-0 through three.

Leonard also made her 10th start in the circle. The two-way player began her outing with a perfect first inning. She stranded a runner on base in each the second and third before producing another 1-2-3 frame in the fourth. Her four innings tied a season-high. Leonard posted a final pitching line of 4 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 0 R, and 50 pitches. She notched her first win of the season.

Harding extended the Seminoles’ lead to seven in the bottom of the fourth. The right-handed hitter blasted a no-doubt, two-run shot over the left-field fence for her 10th homer of the season.

Freshman Makenna Reid worked a 1-2-3 fifth with two strikeouts in her first NCAA Tournament appearance. In the bottom half, Dack hit the Seminoles’ third two-run shot to walk the game off with a mercy-rule victory. The homer was Dack’s 11th of the season and first since April 14th.

Up Next: FSU will play UCF at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a winner’s bracket matchup.

