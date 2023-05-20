Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were some areas of patchy fog this morning. Temperatures start in the 60s, warming up to near 90 this afternoon. The day will feature partly cloudy skies with only the chance for a few showers this afternoon and evening. Rain coverage is at 30%.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s and a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Rain coverage is at 50%.

Monday and Tuesday will bring the best chances for afternoon showers and storms next week with 70% rain coverage each day.

Temperatures will be on the relatively cool side starting Monday through the end of the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.