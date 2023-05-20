Something Good - Woman celebrates 104th birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Miss Eliza Perry celebrated her 104th birthday today!

With her family - and some of her best friends - there to eat cupcakes with her!

Perry - taking lots of photos - and a few selfies.

Our Julie Montanaro was honored to be a surprise guest.

“Ms. Perry how does it feel to be 104 years old?” Montanaro asked.

“Great,” Perry responded.

“Great?” Montanaro asked.

“I feel great. God has been good to me.”

Ms. Perry says her favorite moments today were seeing her two granddaughters and her beloved son.

Perry was born in North Carolina back in 1919. She was a caretaker and nurse much of her life. She just moved into the Tallahassee Living Center last year.

