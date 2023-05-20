TMH hosts 16th annual baby & family fair.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of mothers new and expecting were out at the Turnbull Center Saturday able to connect with resources, service providers and vendors to assist with their most important job of all, parenting.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare service line administrator Kim Outlaw said the event helps to inform mothers about the best decisions they can make before, during and after child birth.

“During their pregnancy, we want to make sure that they have a healthy pregnancy and making the decisions that they need to have a healthy outcome for them and their baby,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw said the service providers are able to educate the new and expecting mothers on best practices for nutrition, medical decisions and even connect them with daycare services.

“We want to make sure they get into prenatal care, that they connect with a physician so they can be followed through their pregnancy and hopefully prevent any concerns,” Outlaw said.

Haleigh Johnson attended the event with her four-year-old daughter to learn about resources through Leon County Schools for voluntary pre-kindergarten classes and health screenings for her daughter.

“Finding child care is a big one, and trying to find one that works around a working mom’s schedule and is financially affordable,” Johnson said.

The event also offered services and information on maternity and post-partum care and depression.

The free family-friendly event also hosted break-out sessions on parenthood planning, developmental milestones in a young child’s life, car seat installations and more.

“There’s a lot of resources about pregnancy, childbirth classes, there’s resources for breastfeeding, there’s resources for pediatricians,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw said for expecting mothers nutrition for themselves and their child is top of mind, and urges avoiding harmful activities like smoking and drinking alcohol.

The event was held in person for the first time in two years and with a whole summer to choose a viable after-school care Johnson said any help was welcomed.

“There’s a lot of things they can learn about different opportunities for children and for moms,” Johnson said.

The event ran from 10 am to 1 pm.

