Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 20th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a nice Saturday for many, Sunday will start off nice as well with sunny to partly sunny skies. Noon and after I am expecting isolated to scattered showers/storms to develop (50%). Outside of the wet weather, a warm and humid day with highs near 90.

Monday and Tuesday will bring widespread rain/storms and cloudier skies. Rain coverage will be 70%. Heavy rain will be may lead to some localized flooding. 1 to 2 inches expected through Wednesday, with some spots possibly going over 3 inches. While severe weather is not expected, one or two storms may contain gusty winds and small hail. The focus will be the heavy rainfall rates.

By Wednesday, I will lower storm chances to 50%. The bigger the story will be the cooler and more comfortable air arriving. Highs in the mid 80s with MUCH LOWER humidity (dew points in the low 60s rather than 70s).

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.