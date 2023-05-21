Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting off the day mild & muggy with temperatures near 70 and patchy fog. We will warm up to near 90 this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon with about 60% rain coverage across the area. That gets bumped up to 80% on Monday, meaning that most of our area will be seeing the rain and storms. Rain chances still high on Tuesday at 70%.

No big rain chances for now between the upcoming Thursday - Saturday. The big story after Monday and Tuesday’s rain will be cooler than average temperatures. Highs will range between the low to mid 80s from Monday through the upcoming weekend.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

