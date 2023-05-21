A Perfect Finish! Sandercock throws perfect game, propels FSU to Super Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The perfect player at the perfect time for a perfect finish. Kathryn Sandercock owned the moment in a winner-takes-all Game 7 of the Tallahassee Regional, facing the minimum and throwing the first individual perfect game at Florida State since the 2016 season as the Seminoles down South Carolina 1-0.

The ‘Noles (53-9) were forced into the decisive game after being shut out 4-0 in Sunday’s first game against the Gamecocks (40-22).

Sandercock was nothing short of dominant even by the lofty standards of perfection, pitching seven complete on just 59 pitches while striking out five without a single USC ball being played into the outfield.

Florida State scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the third inning as Jahni Kerr laid down what would have been a sacrifice bunt to move Josie Muffley from second to third before Cocks pitcher Bailey Betenbaugh threw the ball past first base bringing Muffley around to score and giving Kerr second base.

The Seminoles will now host the Super Regional round next weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs with the winner of the best-of-three series clinching a berth in the Women’s College World Series. Dates and times for the matchup will be posted later.

