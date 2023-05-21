A Perfect Finish! Sandercock throws perfect game, propels FSU to Super Regionals

Members of the FSU Softball team mob pitcher Kathryn Sandercock following her perfect game to...
Members of the FSU Softball team mob pitcher Kathryn Sandercock following her perfect game to beat South Carolina 1-0 and win the 2023 Tallahassee Regional.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The perfect player at the perfect time for a perfect finish. Kathryn Sandercock owned the moment in a winner-takes-all Game 7 of the Tallahassee Regional, facing the minimum and throwing the first individual perfect game at Florida State since the 2016 season as the Seminoles down South Carolina 1-0.

The ‘Noles (53-9) were forced into the decisive game after being shut out 4-0 in Sunday’s first game against the Gamecocks (40-22).

Sandercock was nothing short of dominant even by the lofty standards of perfection, pitching seven complete on just 59 pitches while striking out five without a single USC ball being played into the outfield.

Florida State scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the third inning as Jahni Kerr laid down what would have been a sacrifice bunt to move Josie Muffley from second to third before Cocks pitcher Bailey Betenbaugh threw the ball past first base bringing Muffley around to score and giving Kerr second base.

The Seminoles will now host the Super Regional round next weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs with the winner of the best-of-three series clinching a berth in the Women’s College World Series. Dates and times for the matchup will be posted later.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash on E. Tennessee Street
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police make arrest in Thursday night shooting
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window

Latest News

Lonni Alameda meets with her infield during a 5-1 victory over UCF at the Tallahassee Regional.
No. 3 FSU Softball tops UCF to advance to finals of the Tallahassee Regional
FSU and Mississippi State Softball await the start of Game 2 of the Regional Final.
FSU Softball throws combined no-hitter in mercy-rule victory over Marist
Lowndes Baseball lines up before Game 2 of the 7A State Championship series versus Parkview.
Vikings Crowned: Lowndes sweeps Parkview for 7A baseball title
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame