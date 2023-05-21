Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Gadsden Co. Saturday

A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.
A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash Saturday evening, according to the agency.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on I-10 near mile marker 162.

A 47-year-old Tallahassee man was driving an SUV eastbound when he left the roadway, overturning in the center median.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

