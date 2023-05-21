Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reports a double-fatal car crash occurred on CR 386 in Gulf County late Saturday evening.

A 16 and 18-year-old male died, according to FHP. Law enforcement said the older male from Port St. Joe was the driver and the younger male from Wewahitchka was the passenger.

FHP officials said a sedan was heading southbound on CR 386. They said the car went off the road onto the west shoulder of CR 386. The car then hit a culvert which caused the sedan to become airborne. The vehicle stopped facing northbound in the west ditch.

NewsChannel 7 was told their next of kin have been notified.

Port St. Joe Junior Senior High wrote a comment on its Facebook page that reads, “The faculty and staff of Port St. Joe High School wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the families of student-athletes TJ Jenkins and Andrew Sheppard. This is a tragic loss for the Port St. Joe community and our Tigershark family. Our doors will be open at noon today to provide a place of gathering to love on our students and to remember these young men. Coaches, school counselors, and staff will be available for students and family members who may need our support.”

