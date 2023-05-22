3 injured, 1 critically in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were injured in a Valdosta shooting on Friday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Around 9:30 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2400 block of Knox Drive after residents reported gunshots in the area, with one reporting a person had been shot.

Police say they found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. As officers were helping him, two other male victims, 19 and 28 years old respectively, were also found nearby with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies, per Valdosta police.

VPD said through an investigation, they found that there were at least two shooters during the incident.

A report says two guns were also found near the victims.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a Florida hospital where he was last reported as being in critical but stable condition.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call the VPD Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

