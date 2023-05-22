3 injured, 1 critically in Valdosta shooting

A report says two guns were also found near the victims.
A report says two guns were also found near the victims.(Source: Pixabay)
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were injured in a Valdosta shooting on Friday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Around 9:30 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2400 block of Knox Drive after residents reported gunshots in the area, with one reporting a person had been shot.

Police say they found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. As officers were helping him, two other male victims, 19 and 28 years old respectively, were also found nearby with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies, per Valdosta police.

VPD said through an investigation, they found that there were at least two shooters during the incident.

A report says two guns were also found near the victims.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a Florida hospital where he was last reported as being in critical but stable condition.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call the VPD Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Gadsden Co. Saturday
TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash on E. Tennessee Street
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Briona Gonzalez, right, and her family are grieving the loss of her two-month-old baby Zahir...
Bainbridge community calls for traffic light after infant killed in car crash

Latest News

FAMU set to tear down Gibbs Hall
Gibbs Hall demolition costing $1.5 million as FAMU aims to address housing concerns
Piggly Wiggly
TPD investigates shooting at Piggly Wiggly; one person injured
FAMU set to tear down Gibbs Hall
FAMU set to tear down Gibbs Hall
Champs Chance talks about their pet foster organization
Champs Chance talks about their pet foster organization