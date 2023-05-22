55-year-old Perry woman arrested for drug trafficking

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A federal grand jury indicted a Perry woman for meth trafficking.

Miranda Stafford, 55, is accused of conspiring to sell over 500 grams of meth and distributing more than 50 grams of meth in March and April.

If convicted, Stafford is facing a minimum 25-year prison sentence.

This case resulted from a large-scale, regional investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perry Police Department, as well as members of the Northstar Drug Task Force, including the Wakulla, Bay, Gulf, and Leon County Sheriff’s Offices. Assistant United States Attorney Eric K. Mountin is prosecuting the case.

