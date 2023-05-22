Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The showers and storms from earlier today are winding down, and we are going to be left with some spotty showers overnight. Most spots should remain dry, however. With a lot of moisture around, patchy fog will once again be possible. Lows once again near 70.

Tomorrow and Tuesday continue to be the days with the highest rain coverage, meaning if you did not see the rain Sunday, you will be Monday/Tuesday. With this setup, there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong storms. Small hail and gusty winds will be something to watch for in the strongest storms - would not be shocked if a severe thunderstorm warning or two was issued tomorrow (Monday). Highs in the mid 80s.

One last push of storms Wednesday, before more comfortable and cooler air moves in by the tail end of the week. Rain chances should remain at about 20% through the end of the workweek into the weekend. Highs in the 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s.

