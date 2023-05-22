Champs Chance talks about their pet foster organization

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new foster organization joined WCTV in the studio.

Champs Chance is founded with the goal to help dogs find new homes.

Their main location is in Quincy, Fla.

For more information, you can visit their website or their Facebook Page.

