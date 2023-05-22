First Tee Tallahassee host World Golf Hall of Famer

First Tee Tallahassee host World Golf Hall of Famer
By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Tee-Tallahassee Sunday hosted a day with World Golf Hall of Fame member Dennis Walters Sunday.

Walters is the only person paralyzed below the waist who earns a living as a professional golfer.

Walters along with his dog, Gussie, shared golf tips and tricks and hosted a break out session for Walters to tell his story of being paralyzed in a golf cart accident back in 1974.

“I’m going to hit some great golf shots, I’m going to encourage the audience to follow their dreams and do something positive with their lives that they didn’t think they could,” Walters said.

Walters tees up his shots suspended on a handicap chair and belt from his golf cart.

Forty-nine years ago Walters was on his way to making the Professional Golf Association’s Tour, winning three state championships as a teen and even obtaining a scholarship to play golf in college.

Now, paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the golf cart crash Walters focuses on inspiring others through his own trials and tribulations.

“The point is, if I can do this, I’m going to challenge each person out here to do something in their lives that perhaps they thing is impossible,” Walters said.

