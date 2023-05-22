Former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox released from federal prison camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eighteen months after he began serving a five-year sentence on corruption charges, former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox has been released from a federal prison camp in Pensacola.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons database indicates Maddox has been moved to a Residential Reentry Management Field Office in Orlando, also known as a halfway house.

The BOP website describes them as centers for inmates “nearing release.”

“RRCs help inmates gradually rebuild their ties to the community,” the website says. It offers help with employment, housing, substance abuse treatment and mental health care.

It’s unclear if Maddox is currently at the facility in Orlando, or in another location.

Maddox pleaded guilty to two counts of honest services fraud and one count of tax fraud in August 2019.

Paige Carter-Smith was also sentenced to federal prison for her role in the scheme. Carter-Smith was sentenced to two years in prison. We reported on her release to the same Orlando Residential Reentry Center in July 2022, less than a year into her two-year sentence.

The Bureau of Prisons database shows Carter-Smith was officially released January 23, 2023.

Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette was snared in the same FBI investigation and later sentenced to three years in prison.

BOP records show he is still incarcerated at a minimum-security prison camp in Montgomery, Ala. with a scheduled release date of January 25, 2024.

