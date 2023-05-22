Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22

It will be a rain and storm filled start to the work week.
By Josh Green
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting off with areas of patchy fog this morning and temperatures near 70. Temperatures this afternoon will be limited by cloud cover and only reach the low 80s.

There will be several showers today with a few thunderstorms as well. Rain coverage is at 80%. Localized flash flooding is possible for areas that receive heavy rainfall over a short period of time.

We will see a similar setup on Tuesday with highs near 80 and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. A flood watch was set to take effect at noon on Monday. This will last through Tuesday evening.

Things start to dry out a bit on Wednesday, leaving much lower rain chances for the end of the week and upcoming weekend. High temperatures during that period will remain in the mid 80s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Gadsden Co. Saturday
TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash on E. Tennessee Street
Briona Gonzalez, right, and her family are grieving the loss of her two-month-old baby Zahir...
Bainbridge community calls for traffic light after infant killed in car crash
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County

Latest News

It will be a rain and storm filled start to the work week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22
Heavy rain and a few storms to start your workweek.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 21
Heavy rain and a few storms to start your workweek.
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 21
Better rain chances to end the weekend and start the work week.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 21