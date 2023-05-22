Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting off with areas of patchy fog this morning and temperatures near 70. Temperatures this afternoon will be limited by cloud cover and only reach the low 80s.

There will be several showers today with a few thunderstorms as well. Rain coverage is at 80%. Localized flash flooding is possible for areas that receive heavy rainfall over a short period of time.

We will see a similar setup on Tuesday with highs near 80 and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. A flood watch was set to take effect at noon on Monday. This will last through Tuesday evening.

Things start to dry out a bit on Wednesday, leaving much lower rain chances for the end of the week and upcoming weekend. High temperatures during that period will remain in the mid 80s.

