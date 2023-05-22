Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road. (Source: KCRA, William)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KCRA) – A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road.

The crash happened in Rocklin on Thursday evening, police said.

William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the good Samaritan helping the ducklings safely cross the roadway.

Just moments later, once the ducks were safe, the man turned around to return to his vehicle when he was hit by a car.

The man has not been publicly identified. Police said the driver was a 17-year-old girl who stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She is currently not facing charges.

The man’s final act of kindness made a lasting impact on the who say they won’t soon forget the traumatic turn of events.

“He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,” he said.

Another 12-year-old witness, Jude, wanted to honor the man by returning to the intersection with flowers and rubber ducks.

“You should honor him because he was being really kind and then something horrible happened to him,” Jude said. “He was an amazing person.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Gadsden Co. Saturday
TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash on E. Tennessee Street
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Briona Gonzalez, right, and her family are grieving the loss of her two-month-old baby Zahir...
Bainbridge community calls for traffic light after infant killed in car crash

Latest News

This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval
FAMU set to tear down Gibbs Hall
Gibbs Hall demolition costing $1.5 million as FAMU aims to address housing concerns
Warming weather is melting huge amounts of snow in the mountains that accumulated in a series...
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana’s 1st-in-nation ban on video sharing app