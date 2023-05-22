Massive sharks ping along East Coast heading into Memorial Day weekend

Breton, a 13-foot--inch” white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged near the Outer...
Breton, a 13-foot--inch” white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.(OCEARCH)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine species, Ironbound and Rose pinged off South Carolina, while Breton and Anne Bonny pinged near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Ironbound is a massive 12-foot-4-inch white male shark weighing nearly 1,200 pounds. He is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Rose is no stranger to the East Coast during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The 10-foot-5 female pinged along the Carolina coast in 2021.

Breton, another massive 13-foot-3 white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged along the Carolina coast just before the holiday weekend in 2021.

Anne Bonny was just tagged April 21 in the Outer Banks. The 9-foot-3 juvenile white shark weighs 425 pounds and has been hanging around the waters off the North Carolina coast since being tagged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Gadsden Co. Saturday
TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash on E. Tennessee Street
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Briona Gonzalez, right, and her family are grieving the loss of her two-month-old baby Zahir...
Bainbridge community calls for traffic light after infant killed in car crash

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Biden, McCarthy meet in high-stakes debt ceiling meeting as clock ticks