Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22

Heavy rain and localized flooding through early Thursday.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain and storms are the focus over the next few days. All of the Big Bend and South Georgia is under a flood watch through late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Along with storms, highs will be in the low 80s through midweek.

Rain chances fall from 80% to 50% on Wednesday as a stalled front finally slides through the area. Highs in the mid 80s. What you will notice, much cooler air behind it. Overnight lows in the low 60s into the weekend.

Thursday and into Memorial Day weekend, weather conditions look quiet with sunshine and little to no rain chances.

Watch the attached video for more on the areal flood risk over the next few days.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Gadsden Co. Saturday
TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash on E. Tennessee Street
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Briona Gonzalez, right, and her family are grieving the loss of her two-month-old baby Zahir...
Bainbridge community calls for traffic light after infant killed in car crash

Latest News

Heavy rain and localized flooding through early Thursday.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22
It will be a rain and storm filled start to the work week.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22
It will be a rain and storm filled start to the work week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22
Heavy rain and a few storms to start your workweek.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 21