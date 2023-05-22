Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain and storms are the focus over the next few days. All of the Big Bend and South Georgia is under a flood watch through late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Along with storms, highs will be in the low 80s through midweek.

Rain chances fall from 80% to 50% on Wednesday as a stalled front finally slides through the area. Highs in the mid 80s. What you will notice, much cooler air behind it. Overnight lows in the low 60s into the weekend.

Thursday and into Memorial Day weekend, weather conditions look quiet with sunshine and little to no rain chances.

Watch the attached video for more on the areal flood risk over the next few days.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.