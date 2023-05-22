Stuffed Chicken Breast recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cooking healthy with Chef Ashley.

Ingredients:

3 boneless chicken breast

4 cups of spinach

2 cups of fresh mushrooms

8 oz cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded white sharpe cheddar

1/2 cup shredded parmesan

1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette dressing

3 tbsp garlic powder

3 tbsp onion powder

2 tsp pink salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp parsley flakes

1 tbsp complete seasoning

1/2 tbsp honey hickory rub

1 tbsp butter

3 tbsp olive oil

Steps:

Clean chicken breast with water, lemon juice, and vinegar. Once the chicken is cleaned, cut a slit across the top of chicken breast, about 2 to 3 inches across. Put chicken breast into a zip lock bag and add balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Close the bag and allow to marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour or so. Into a pan sautée spinach and mushrooms together for 5 to 8min over medium to high heat with 2 tbsp of olive oil. Afterward, add the mushroom and spinach mixture into a mixing bowl. Into the bowl, add white sharpe cheddar, parmesan cheese, cream cheese, 1 tbsp onion powder, 1 tbsp garlic powder, 1 tsp pink salt and honey hickory rub. Mix ingredients together well, then set it aside. After chicken breast has been marinated, take out the bag and season them with 1 tbsp of olive oil, 2 tbsp of garlic powder, 2 tbsp onion powder, 1 tsp of pink salt, parsley flakes and complete seasoning. Make sure to season chicken breast on both sides. Into the same pan used to sautée mushrooms and spinach add 1 tbsp of butter. Over high to medium heat sear chicken breast for 5 minutes on each side. Place chicken breast in the oven-baked pan (slit side up), then add cheese mixture that was set aside. Add 1/2 of the mixture in the slit on top of the chicken breast. Cover with aluminum foil, then bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Uncover the chicken breast and allow it to rest for 5 minutes.

