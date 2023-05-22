TPD investigates shooting at Piggly Wiggly; one person injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Piggly Wiggly supermarket Sunday morning that left one person injured.

The shooting happened a little after 4:30 p.m. at 2526 South Monroe Steet.

According to TPD, officers in the area heard gunshots. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by people that there was a shooting at Piggly Wiggly.

During the investigation, officers were able to locate shell casings in the parking lot of the supermarket and were told that a man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the investigation indicates that an argument occurred between the victim and an unknown individual that led to the shooting, according to TPD.

This investigation remains open and active and no arrests have been made at this time.

