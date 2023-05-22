Victim found ‘bleeding profusely from his head’: Valdosta man charged in stabbing incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been charged in a stabbing incident after police found a man with multiple stab wounds on Sunday.

According to the report, Valdosta police officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 200 block of West Hill Avenue around 6:15 p.m. after a woman called police saying a person was outside her door bleeding from a possible assault.

Officers say they found a man “bleeding profusely from his head” from several injuries including stab wounds to the head.

Through an investigation, VPD said they found that the victim’s injuries happened due to a fight after he let another man into his home.

During the fight, the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim with a metal rod, broken plate and used a pot to hit the victim, according to the report.

Police say they found surveillance video of Lionel Jervon Lee, 23, leaving the scene of the victim’s home shortly after the incident.

Lee was then found and arrested soon after the search for him began.

He was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. WALB is working to confirm his current condition.

